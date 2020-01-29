Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is Trust Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 7.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $33,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,197,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,178,000 after acquiring an additional 844,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 11,646,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

