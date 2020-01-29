WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. WillScot has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

