Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average of $178.42. The firm has a market cap of $768.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark has a one year low of $153.00 and a one year high of $206.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. ValuEngine cut Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Winmark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

