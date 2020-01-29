Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2020 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

1/14/2020 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Wintrust Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Wintrust Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/3/2020 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Wintrust Financial Corp alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.