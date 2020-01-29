Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Update

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,494,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 462,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $269,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.