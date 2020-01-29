Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €270.00 ($313.95) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDI. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €182.00 ($211.63).

ETR:WDI traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, hitting €137.35 ($159.71). 1,087,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 52 week high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

