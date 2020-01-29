WIZBL One Day Volume Tops $6,295.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $182,729.00 and $6,295.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

