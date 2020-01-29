Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $203,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

