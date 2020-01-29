Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.74. 555,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,095,000 after buying an additional 315,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 256,569 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Workday by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 106,986 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

