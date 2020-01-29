World Asset Management Inc Buys 852 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. 2,510,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 705.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

