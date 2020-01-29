World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 412,903 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 142.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 3,495,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.