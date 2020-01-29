World Asset Management Inc Has $2.42 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,609. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

