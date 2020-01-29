World Asset Management Inc Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.49. 230,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,945. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.04.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

