World Asset Management Inc Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $602.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,383. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $372.75 and a twelve month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

