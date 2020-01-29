World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.86. 7,009,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

