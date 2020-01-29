World Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,286 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 1,669,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

