World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,076 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.06. 58,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,813. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average is $233.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.53 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

