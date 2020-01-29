World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,061 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,537,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. 89,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

