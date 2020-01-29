World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,175 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 73.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,146. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.57. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

