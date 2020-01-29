World Asset Management Inc Sells 6,716 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after buying an additional 124,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. 304,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $96.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

