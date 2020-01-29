World Asset Management Inc Sells 80,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,603 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,221,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,361,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.