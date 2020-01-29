Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

