Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,431.12 or 1.00814187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $156,810.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047290 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00068998 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036127 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001473 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 622 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

