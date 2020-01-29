Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 3,550 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in L3Harris by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1,616.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 901,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $148.30 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

