Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.