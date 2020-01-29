Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 31,422 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 180.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 219,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,250. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

