Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 6,241 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 6,253,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

