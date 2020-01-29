Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after buying an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock remained flat at $$57.01 on Wednesday. 11,344,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

