Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 6,949,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

