Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 125,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.