Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 490,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 617,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

