Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 3,449,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,540. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

