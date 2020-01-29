Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average is $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

