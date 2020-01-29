Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.51. 2,341,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

