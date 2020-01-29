Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,964,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $187,621,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 60.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $17.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.91. 4,449,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day moving average is $278.61. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.