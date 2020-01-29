Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

