Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 27,533.3% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.67. 80,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.