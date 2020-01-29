Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,300,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 6,314,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

