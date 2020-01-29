Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 3,317 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 480,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.