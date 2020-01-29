Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $67,072,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $602.68. 243,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $372.75 and a twelve month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

