Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.