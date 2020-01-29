Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,536,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,543,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 115,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

