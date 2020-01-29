Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,445.00. 110,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,395.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,271.23. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.