Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. 17,285,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

