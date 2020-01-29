Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.38. The stock had a trading volume of 77,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

