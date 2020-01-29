Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 33,596 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 33,596 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,295. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

