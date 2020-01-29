Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

STZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.57. 38,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

