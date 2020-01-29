Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 15,863.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.35. 114,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.96. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

