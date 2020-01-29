Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. 1,843,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

