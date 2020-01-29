Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.15. 1,941,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.